Police bust ‘insult to injury’ scam bosses

Ads on social media led victims to scammers who said they could recover ‘stolen’ assets

Officers arrest one of the two men suspected of running a sophisticated call-centre scam, at a house in Chatuchak district of Bangkok. (Police Photo)

Police in Bangkok have arrested two Chinese nationals alleged to be senior members of a call centre gang that operated a new and sophisticated “insult to injury” scam.

Basically, the perpetrators convinced victims that their money had already been stolen, but it could be recovered if they shared their financial details.

The two suspects, identified as Yi Wanyou, 29, and Li Weijia, 30, were arrested at a house in Chatuchak district, under warrants issued by the Criminal Court on Feb 5, national police chief Kittharath Punpetch said on Thursday.

Officers also seized more than 400,000 baht in cash, 4 million baht worth of luxury items, a Mercedes-Benz car and five mobile phones. Investigators found information on the call centre scams saved in the phones.

According to Pol Gen Kittharath, the gang used an “add insult to injury” tactic to attract and then deceive victims.

The investigation showed that the gang created fake Facebook pages for the Royal Thai Police, various police divisions and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo). It bought followers to build credibility for the sites and then bought ads on social media, promising to be able to track confiscated assets.

People who responded to the ads were directed to a Line group. There, they were put in touch with suspects claiming to be lawyers and technology experts, who created convincing financial transaction charts showing that their money had been transferred to gambling websites.

At that point, the scammers offered to help the victims get their money back, which was when the real fraud began.

Pol Gen Kittharath said the tactic has become more popular not only in Thailand but also in neighbouring countries.

One of the gang’s victims made a complaint to the Huai Khwang police station, leading to the arrest of Mr Yi and Mr Li.

Both have been charged initially with illegally providing bank accounts and phone numbers for sale. They denied the charge, said Pol Gen Kittharath.