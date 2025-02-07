Unicef sounds alarm for kids

Listen to this article

Unicef's latest data shows the devastating impact of toxic air on children, with pollution linked to 100 deaths of kids under five years of age every day across East Asia and the Pacific.

The United Nations agency said 500 million children in this region are breathing harmful air, dubbed "the silent killer", often on a daily basis.

It held a press briefing at the Foreign Correspondents Club of Thailand (FCCT) yesterday to address the devastating impact of air pollution on this vulnerable demographic in East Asia and the Pacific, where the crisis is especially severe.

Pollution is linked to nearly one in four deaths of children under five in the region, making it the second leading fatality risk factor after malnutrition.

"Predominantly, these are babies who don't survive their first birthday," said Nicholas Rees, a policy specialist at Unicef.

"This isn't just statistics; it's children's lives and their future effectively stolen from them due to the air they breathe."

"Breathing toxic air starts today but continues through their lives," said Mr Rees.

PM2.5 is the most health-harmful air pollutant, which has heavily clouded regions across Thailand, particularly Bangkok, which was recently ranked the fourth worst city in the world for air quality, according to the latest data from Swiss-based IQAir.

Unicef reports there is not a single country in East Asia and the Pacific that meets the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines for safe PM2.5 levels. Some 325 million children live in countries where PM2.5 is more than five times the WHO safety level.

"Every breath matters, but for too many children, every breath can bring harm," said June Kunugi, Unicef regional director for East Asia and Pacific. Children are at heightened risk due to their developing lungs, immature immune systems, and higher breathing rates compared to adults.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration recently closed hundreds of schools as a short-term solution. Myo-Zin Nyunt, Unicef's deputy regional director, said this has a worse impact than just missing a few classes.