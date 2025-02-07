Khao Kradong land probe 'progressing'

A view of Khao Kradong in Muang district of Buri Ram from the highest point in Khao Kradong Forest Park. (Bangkok Post File Photo)

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) said its investigation into the dispute between the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and the Department of Lands (DoL) over about 5,000 rai of land in Buri Ram is making steady progress, though it added it was too early to say when the probe will conclude.

According to Mongkol Srisawang, the director of investigations for environment- and natural resource-related cases at the NACC, investigators are still reviewing the evidence submitted by the parties in dispute.

These include most recent proof of ownership, historical documents pertaining to the plots' ownership, and other relevant statements from witnesses, he said.

Mr Mongkol said the NACC had found several irregularities in the documents submitted by both the SRT and DoL, adding investigators are now working out if these irregularities were the result of deliberate manipulation by officials involved in the dispute.

"If the irregularities were the result of intentional action, these officials could be charged with dereliction of duty, which is a criminal offence," he said.

The dispute concerns 900 land title deeds -- 12 of which are reportedly owned by the Chidchob family.

Its patriarch, Newin Chidchob, is believed to be the de facto leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, which is currently headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

The SRT claimed the plots, which are located in Khao Kradong and cover an area of about 5,083 rai, belong to the agency. Its claim is backed up by the Supreme Court, which ruled the land belongs to the rail agency.

As a result, Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit is adamant the DoL must revoke the titles and hand over the plots to the SRT. Failure to do so will put SRT officials at risk of facing dereliction of duty charges, he noted.

However, the DoL, which is under the Interior Ministry, is refusing to do so, with Deputy Interior Minister Songsak Thongsri claiming the SRT was wrong.

He also claimed that more than 400 villagers in two sub-districts, Isan and Samet, of Muang district of this northeastern province, have land title deeds to prove their ownership rights.

Mr Anutin, meanwhile, asked all sides involved in the dispute to wait for the Supreme Administrative Court's ruling on the matter.