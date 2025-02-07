NACC new president 'fit for post'

Suchart: Subject of complaint

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) yesterday insisted that its new president, Suchart Trakulkasemsuk, is qualified to take the post despite being subject to a legal complaint.

According to NACC secretary-general Sarote Phuengramphan, Mr Suchart is well-suited for the role despite a complaint by former deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, who is embroiled in a conflict with the newly elected NACC chief.

He said that it is entirely normal for an NACC member to be subject to a complaint, adding that as long as there is no court ruling against the individual, they can continue in their official roles.

Mr Sarote was addressing reporters' questions following the selection of Mr Suchart as NACC president. Mr Suchart, who has been with the NACC for about four years, was picked as chief after a 5:2 vote on Wednesday.

Mr Suchart, a former judge, was royally endorsed as an NACC member in July 2020 after he was selected by the Senate in May of the same year.

He will complete his term in early July 2027.