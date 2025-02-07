Police aim to stop gangs relocating

Listen to this article

Police are working with several agencies to prevent call centre scam gangs from relocating their operations from Myanmar to Cambodia, following government steps to cut power and internet connections on Wednesday.

Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, the Royal Thai Police (RTP) inspector-general, who is also the director of the Anti-Human Trafficking Centre and Thailand's Action Taskforce for Information Technology Crime Suppression, made the statement yesterday.

He was speaking the day after a meeting in Pong Nam Ron district of Chanthaburi where officials discussed strategies to counteract the movement of these criminal groups.

Key attendees included Chanthaburi provincial governor Monsit Paisarnthanawat, deputy tourist police commissioner Pol Maj Gen Pongsiam Meekhanthong, Chanthaburi provincial police chief Pol Maj Gen Phadungsak Raksasuk and Border Patrol Police Region 1 commander Pol Maj Gen Chakraphat Phetploynil and other relevant officials.

Pol Gen Thatchai said the ongoing crackdown on call centre scams and human trafficking operations in Myawaddy has been stepped up in coordination with domestic and foreign authorities.

Authorities have implemented counterattack measures, including cutting off mobile phone and internet signals and disrupting the electricity supply to criminal hubs, following instructions from the National Security Council.

According to the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), authorities yesterday launched an investigation into smuggled internet tools and power lines across the Thai-Myanmar border in Kanchanaburi's Sangkhla Buri district after discovering evidence that some of these connections were used by call centre scam networks in the town of Payathonsu in the south of Kayin State.

The operation is focused on five locations, four of which were telecommunication towers located at Wat Chedi Sam Ong, Ban Bo Yipun village, Ban Rai Aoi village and Soi Panich 7, and the last location was at house No.140/3 situated near the Thai-Myanmar border. As a result, officials cut off the internet connection to prevent further illegal activities.

Due to such measures, Thai authorities are concerned that call centre scam gangs might relocate their operations to Cambodia. As a result, the authorities are focusing more on border security, said Pol Gen Thatchai.

During the meeting, he ordered border security forces to enforce the government's policies strictly. Key measures include monitoring foreign nationals who frequently enter or leave Cambodia, background checks, and criminal records must be integrated into the monitoring process, he said. Authorities have pledged to intensify suppression efforts, and a situation assessment will be conducted within three months, he said.