Measures in place to counter US tariffs

Measures have been put in place to mitigate the potential impact of the United States' new trade tariff policies, Deputy Commerce Minister Napintorn Srisanpang said yesterday.

However, the government will continue negotiating with Washington in a bid to ease the impact of any such policies on Thailand's exports, he added.

Mr Napintorn was responding to a query raised by Sittiphol Viboonthanakul, a list MP of the opposition People's Party, at yesterday's meeting of the House of Representatives as to how the government was handling the issue.

Thailand now risks becoming another nation to face a sweeping levy imposed by newly installed President Donald Trump on imports from trade partners which have a trade surplus as the kingdom ranks 12th on the list of US trade partners with a positive trade balance, said Mr Sittiphol.

Over the past weekend, Mr Trump announced sweeping 25% tariffs on US allies Canada and Mexico, along with 10% duties on imports from China.

Mr Sittiphol also accused the government of underestimating the possible impact of the US trade war policy.

He said he wondered what the government would say or do to win such negotiations with the US.

Mr Napintorn pointed out that not just Thailand but other countries in Asean, such as Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia, also have a positive trade balance with the US.

This means the entire Asean bloc could face new US tariffs, which is an important matter the government has already been working on, he added.

Previously, Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan visited the US and conducted negotiations on the trade tariff policy with a number of businesspeople and government authorities there, said Mr Napintorn.

He said Mr Pichai negotiated for the smallest increase in tariffs on Thailand's exports to the country.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has also ordered the formation of a working group tasked with handling Thailand-US trade policies, Mr Napintorn noted.

The team, headed by the commerce minister, is responsible for gathering information about any possible impact of the policy on Thailand's exports and finding measures to deal with it.

The government is focused on maintaining the same level of exports to the US while finding new markets in such areas as southern and western China, India and the UAE, he said.