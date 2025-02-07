Ministry pushes Thai beef, live cattle exports to China

The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives is accelerating negotiations to export Thai beef and live cattle to China following the recent success of opening up beef exports to Malaysia.

Agriculture and Cooperative Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat said yesterday, after chairing this year's first Beef Cattle–Buffalo and National Product Development Policy Committee meeting, the ministry is pushing forward with its policy of promoting beef and live cattle exports.

As part of this, she said the ministry has promoted the export of live cattle and beef products to China, which is now under consideration by the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China (GACC).

This comes after the Department of Livestock Development reported on Jan 16 that Malaysian veterinary officials confirmed that beef exports from Thailand to Malaysia were permitted according to agreed terms. The Malaysian officials have requested Thai companies submit registration applications while awaiting further certification.

"We expect to push beef cattle and products so they become among the country's top agricultural export products. We also aim to become a major beef exporter in the world," she said.

There were 9.9 million beef cattle in 2024, an increase from 9.6 million in 2023 or up 2.58%. A total of 133,416 live cattle were exported, worth 3.2 billion baht last year, up 53.10% from 87,144 cattle in 2023. Vietnam is the largest market, which accounted for 43.64%, followed by Malaysia (28.64%), Laos (27.34%), and others (0.38%).

For the export of beef and beef products, Thailand shipped a total of 656,000 tonnes last year, of which 99.8% was processed beef and 0.2% was fresh frozen beef. The total value was 99.05 million baht. According to the ministry, total exports decreased 24.6% from 870,000 tonnes in 2023.

All processed beef was exported to Japan, while fresh frozen beef was exported to Myanmar (49%), Laos (46%), and Cambodia (5%).

The ministry expects that the opening of beef exports to Malaysia will help increase the total export value of beef and beef products this year, she said.

Regarding buffalo production, Thailand produced 80,826 tonnes of buffalo meat last year, an increase of 2.09% from 2023. The kingdom has a total of 1.8 million buffaloes.