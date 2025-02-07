Draft law's passing puts forest at risk

The controversial draft law on the Protection and Promotion of the Way of Life of Ethnic Groups was approved by the House on Wednesday despite the reservations of some MPs who fear a heightened risk of forest encroachment.

The bill, overwhelmingly supported by MPs in a vote of 312 to 84 with two abstentions, was subsequently passed to the Senate for deliberation. Having previously been reviewed by the House scrutiny panel, it was approved after it was admitted for deliberation on Jan 8.

During the second reading of the scrutiny stage, MPs engaged in heated debate over Section 28 of the bill, which concerns the utilisation of and access to land and natural resources in zones designated for the protection of ethnic minority occupants. The committee, however, had moved to delete a clause that would effectively enable the draft bill to override related laws, including those governing forest preservation.

The removal of the clause sparked opposition from some MPs who warned it would lead to a widespread shift in cultivation that threatens to unleash massive deforestation and could cause irreversible harm.

The opponents added that forest occupants may enjoy such excessive rights to the point that it would seem they are living in an autonomous region.

The MPs disagreed with the committee and demanded the deleted clause be reinstated. They maintained the forest areas must remain legally controlled. The bill has now been passed to the Senate, which will proceed with its version of a legislative review.

Meanwhile, the Bhumjaithai Party has publicly opposed the bill due to concerns about special privileges for certain groups, a reference to the forest occupants from ethnic groups.

Nan Boonthida Somchai, party spokeswoman and MP for Ubon Ratchathani said the party still has trouble with the bill despite the legislation having been subjected to a lengthy review.

She said what was most troubling was Section 20, which grants representatives of ethnic minorities the right to negotiate on behalf of the government in matters related to their special status.

Also, Sections 27, 28 and 2 seek to broadly define occupants' rights to make a living off the forest land, she said, which could encourage forest encroachment.