Insurance package hike eyed for foreign workers

The Ministry of Public Health is looking to raise the price of health insurance packages for non-Thai workers, so they are comparable to the amount the government subsidises for Thai citizens.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin said on Wednesday that the ministry will submit a proposal on the price adjustment to the cabinet for consideration soon.

According to him, the annual cost of government-subsidised healthcare for Thai citizens under the universal healthcare scheme is around 3,800 baht per person.

He said that health insurance packages for foreign workers providing the same medical treatment standards and benefits as Thais should be priced close to or equal to the payment per head for Thai people.

He was responding to recent public concerns about the alleged unfair pricing of foreigners' healthcare packages, which was set below 2,000 baht, considerably less than the payment amount set for Thais.

"Due to many complaints, the ministry will ask the cabinet to approve the adjustment of the price, he said.

He hopes the price adjustment would dismiss public concerns about a fiscal burden due to the state's healthcare expenses for non-Thais.

The health insurance package is part of the effort to help minimise the financial burden caused by unpaid medical service fees for non-Thais.

Regarding reports that many hospitals along the border are facing an unusual increase in patients from neighbouring countries, Mr Somsak said the issue required international discussions and is beyond the ministry's responsibility.

"Whatever happened, we would continue to provide care for those patients and limit any outbreaks that could occur," he said.

This would also help strengthen public healthcare security in the region, he added.

Minister Somsak, meanwhile, insisted that the number of such cases was low and the border hospitals could handle them.

Concerns about an overload of work on medical staff at border hospitals were recently raised by a doctor at Mae Sot Hospital in Tak province, who posted on Facebook that she now wanted to resign after working there for more than 20 years.

The doctor said that the ministry's policy on healthcare for more than 100,000 refugees, whose medical service fee assistance has now been suspended for three months under US President Donald Trump's policies, has created an unnecessary burden for Thai medical staff.

She called on the ministry to adjust its policy by showing more concern for medical staff who are suffering from an overload of work, especially regarding setting up and working in mobile medical units at refugee camps as per the government's policy.