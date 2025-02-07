Ferry operator to allow EVs on board to Koh Samui next week

Listen to this article

Crew members of Raja Ferry Port Plc use a fire blanket to extinguish a blaze involving an electric vehicle during a drill on one of its ferries on Friday. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI - The operator of ferries between mainland Surat Thani and Koh Samui will resume accepting electric vehicles (EVs) starting Tuesday, ending a three-month ban due to safety concerns.

Phutthapong Wimolphan, deputy managing director of Raja Ferry Port Plc, said on Friday that the company will service EVs twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays from Don Sak district to Koh Samui.

Raja Ferry also operates routes to Koh Phangan and Koh Phaluai, both located in Koh Samui district of this southern province.

The ban on EVs, in effect since November last year, aimed to ensure the safety of ships and passengers, though hybrid cars remained allowed.

Seatran Ferry, another firm offering the same service, permits EVs on board but requires them to park only on the front and rear sections of the ship.

Raja Ferry announced that it needed to upgrade its equipment, including fire extinguishers for EVs, before allowing them back on the ferries. They conducted a drill on Friday simulating an EV fire onboard, training staff to handle such situations with materials like EV fire blankets.

Fires blamed on batteries in EVs have attracted a lot of public attention worldwide, but studies show that the fire risk is actually higher in internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

For example, one study conducted for the Australian Department of Defence found there was a 0.0012% chance of a passenger EV battery catching fire, compared with a 0.1% chance for ICE cars.