Four police injured in Pattani bomb blast

Listen to this article

Two motorcycles are damaged when a bomb went off in Nong Chik district of Pattani on Friday morning. Four police officers riding the bikes were injured, two of them seriously. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI — Four policemen were injured when a bomb went off at a police booth in Nong Chik district of this southern border province on Friday morning.

The officers were riding on two motorcycles along Don Yang-Hat Yai route when the bomb exploded at the police booth near a Bang Chak petrol station, said Pol Col Phattanachai Palasuwan, chief of Nong Chik police. The incident was reported around 7.30am.

The force of the explosion injured Pol Sgt Maj Nopphon Raksaphram, Pol Cpl Anucha Khwanthong-on, Pol Sgt Maj Chatmongkhol Nutsri and Pol Cpl Keelarat Thongma.

Pol Sgt Maj Nopphon and Pol Cpl Anucha were seriously injured.

Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) officers were examining the area.