Thailand to host Bimstec meetings

Thailand will host the Bimstec summit and meetings in April this year, according to the Foreign Affairs Ministry. Bimstec stands for the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Thailand will host a regional Bimstec summit of the leaders of seven mostly South Asian countries in April, the Ministry of Foreign announced on Friday.

The summit was due to take place in Bangkok from Sept 3 to 4 last year but was postponed in August, when Thailand was under a caretaker administration following a court's dismissal of Srettha Thavisin as premier.

The group's meetings and summit will take place from April 2 to 4, 2025.

Founded on June 6, 1997, with the signing of the Bangkok Declaration, Bimstec is an international organisation consisting of seven nations connecting South and Southeast Asia -- Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

The summits are usually held every two years.