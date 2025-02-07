Power cuts to Myanmar stifle border market activity

People from Payathonzu, Myanmar, cross the border to the Three Pagodas Friday market in Sangkhla Buri district, Kanchanaburi province, to buy staple items and other supplies on Friday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI - The weekly outdoor market along the Thai-Myanmar border is feeling the pinch as a power shortage takes its toll on buyers from Myanmar.

The Three Pagodas Friday market in Sangkhla Buri district, typically bustling with shoppers from Payathonzu in Mon State, was quiet on Friday as electricity cuts disrupted daily life.

A woman from Payathonzu expressed her family's struggles due to insufficient power for appliances like computers, TVs and mobile phones.

The price of charcoal also rose to 350 baht per sack from 200 baht, while diesel shortages could be felt in the town, added the woman, who requested to remain anonymous.

Payathonzu is one of five locations where Thailand has cut off electricity, internet signals and fuel supplies to Myanmar since Wednesday, aimed at pressuring scam operation centres in the neighbouring country.

Other affected areas include:

The Second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge-Myawaddy

Ban Huay Muang-Myawaddy

Ban Mueang Daeng-Tachileik

The First Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge-Tachileik

Payathonzu has experienced power and fuel supply cuts and entered its second day of darkness on Thursday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

Soldiers from the Surasee Task Force were seen patrolling the market and border areas to prevent fuel smuggling into Myanmar.

Demand for fuel has surged in Myawaddy and Tachileik, with some petrol stations forced to close due to a lack of supply from Thailand, the Irrawaddy reported on Thursday.