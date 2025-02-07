Bangkok MP accused of raping Taiwanese tourist

Suspect had been ousted from Move Forward Party in 2023 for sexual harassment

Bangkok MP Chaiyamparwaan Manpianjit attends a meeting in Chom Thong district of Bangkok on Nov 28, 2024. (Photo: Chaiyamparwaan Facebook account)

A Bangkok MP who was expelled from the now-defunct Move Forward Party in 2023 for sexual harassment has been accused of raping a Taiwanese tourist in Chiang Mai.

Law enforcement authorities have reportedly approached parliamentary officials about waiving the parliamentary immunity of Chaiyamparwaan Manpianjit, currently a member of the Thai Progressive Party, so that he can be brought in for questioning.

In a complaint filed with Muang Chiang Mai police, the Taiwanese woman alleged the politician brought her to her Hotel room and raped while she was intoxicated.

The incident occurred on Jan 9 and an arrest warrant for Mr Chaiyamparwaan, 35, was issued by the Chiang Mai Court on Feb 4, according to local media sources.

Following an investigation, authorities found sufficient grounds to proceed with a charge against Mr Chaiyamphawan. Because of his status as an MP, police have formally requested that parliament approve taking him in for questioning.

Despite multiple attempts by reporters to reach Mr Chaiyamparwaan for comment, he remains unreachable.

House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha and his deputy, Pol Sub Lt Arpath Sukhanunth, both said they had not yet received any formal notice from the court.

Pol Sub Lt Arpath said that if the request reaches parliament, it must be reviewed and approved by members, but the process would not take long.

Thai Progressive Party leader Watcharaphol Butmonkhol said he has not talked with Mr Chaiyamparwaan yet.

“We must wait for the police investigation as we need to give Mr Chaiyamparwaan another chance first,” he said.

“This is Mr Chaiyamparwaan’s personal matter. He did not inform the party of his trip to Chiang Mai. The party is working to contact him.”

He acknowledged that Mr Chaiyamparwaan had faced a similar accusation before, but said the party would wait for the results of the investigation before deciding what, if any, action it should take.

In November 2023, Mr Chaiyamparwaan was expelled from the Move Forward Party, after an internal investigation concluded that he had sexually harassed three assistants.