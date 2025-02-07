Police take down billion-baht gambling operation

10 suspects arrested in four provinces, B100 million in assets seized

More than 6 million baht in cash and many other assets were seized from 10 suspects linked to the Tiger24 gambling website following raids in Bangkok and three other provinces. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

Thai police have seized cash and other assets worth more than 100 million baht and arrested 10 suspects linked to a major online gambling network that had over one billion baht in turnover.

The arrests and seizures followed raids in Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Chiang Mai and Sa Kaeo provinces where investigators said the Tiger24 gambling website had networks, said Pol Lt Gen Wattana Yijeen, commissioner of Provincial Police Region 3.

Officers armed with warrants carried out the raids as part of a campaign to tackle technology crime, particularly online gambling that adversely affects so many people, Pol Lt Gen Wattana said during a briefing at the Non Sung police station in Nakhon Ratchasima on Friday.

In addition to 6.75 million baht in cash, police seized six cars, 3 motorcycles, 8 brand-name bags, 14 mobile phones, 3 tablets, 4 laptop computers, a PC, six brand-name dolls, 216 bank passbooks, 189 ATM cards and a gun with a combined worth of more than 100 million baht.

The 10 suspects were charged with colluding in online gambling, persuading people either directly or indirectly to bet, and laundering money.

Pol Lt Gen Wattana urged people to alert police via the 191 hotline or nearby police stations if they are aware of online gambling taking place.

Police display assets seized from the suspects during a press conference in Nakhon Ratchasima on Friday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)