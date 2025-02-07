Thailand deporting 4 Israelis after rampage at Pai hospital

Doctor says incident was not the first of its kind in popular tourist town in Mae Hong Son

Listen to this article

Police question Israeli men involved in violence in an emergency room at Pai Hospital in Mae Hong Son province on Sunday. (Photo: Maehongson Tourist Police Facebook page)

Four Israeli men are set to be deported after their aggressive behaviour deteriorated into violence in an emergency room at Pai Hospital in Mae Hong Son province in northern Thailand on Sunday.

They have been charged with conspiring to threaten, harass or annoy others. The charges amount to disturbing the peace or risking the safety of the public, and thus disqualify them from holding a Thai visa, said Pol Lt Col Wichai Panna, an inspector with the Mae Hong Son Immigration Police.

Daniel Gagaev, 24, Aviv Rom, 26, Emanoel Ashton, 25, and Dan Nisko, 25, are being detained by Immigration police. Their tourist visas have been revoked.

The arrests stemmed from a recent social media post by a doctor at Pai Hospital. She said the incident followed a motorcycle crash that injured another Israeli. The four men broke into the emergency room and went on a violent rampage, causing damage to the hospital’s property. The extent of the damage was not specified.

The four refused to leave, which prompted the hospital to call the police. They were later fined 3,000 baht each.

The doctor said the Feb 2 incident was not the first time the hospital had encountered rude, aggressive and lawbreaking Israeli visitors, adding that she felt unsafe working there and may ultimately end up resigning.

She said in her post that Pai district had become a hub for Israeli tourists, with some of them illegally operating a motorbike riding school and others driving without licences, resulting in a higher rate of road accidents.

Her post sparked an outcry among netizens, especially local residents. It also prompted an order that local police take further action against the four tourists.