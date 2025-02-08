PM tells tourists of her 'Chinese blood'

Listen to this article

Show of support: Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra meets the Thai ice hockey team at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China, yesterday. Also in the photo are the Chinese Ambassador to Thailand, Han Zhiqiang, Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul. (Photo: Government House)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, seeking to allay security concerns among Chinese tourists visiting Thailand, said this week she had "Chinese blood in her" and that she had personally looked into security protocols in place to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens.

Security in Thailand has reportedly become a trending topic of conversation among Chinese nationals, by far the largest group of foreign tourists to Thailand, since a minor Chinese actor was rescued from a scam centre in Myanmar after being abducted here last month.

"Thai people always come to China and feel at home, so I hope that Chinese people can come to Thailand and feel at home as well," Ms Paetongtarn told state-run China Daily in Beijing on Thursday.

Apart from bolstering cooperation with China on infrastructure, electric vehicles and the digital economy, assuring the Chinese public while visiting her homeland was a top priority.

One day before she arrived in Beijing, the Thai government said it would suspend electricity supply to some border areas with Myanmar to rein in scam centres that have ensnared vast numbers of people of multiple nationalities.

Chinese President Xi Jinping commended Thailand's efforts in suppressing transnational crimes by cutting off electricity and water linked to criminal operations, according to her government.

"You know, the prime minister of Thailand has Chinese blood in her," said Ms Paetongtarn. "I guarantee that it's going to be very safe for Chinese people."

Meanwhile, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra said Ms Paetongtarn's visit to China is aimed at deepening bilateral ties and promoting better understanding because Thailand has close relations with both the United States and China.

He said the discussions with China went smoothly, especially in terms of collaborating to curb call centre scams, which are known to base their operations in border towns in Myanmar.

If the call-centre gangs are eradicated, Thailand can resume supplying power to the border towns, he said, referring to the government's decision to cut power and internet connections to five border areas on Wednesday.

The electricity supply was cut off in five locations: the Second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge- Myawaddy, Ban Huay Muang-Myawaddy, Three Pagodas-Payathongzu, Ban Mueang Daeng-Tachileik, and the First Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge-Tachileik.

Thaksin added it is also necessary to seek cooperation from Phnom Penh to eradicate these gangs, as it is believed they might be relocating to Cambodia.

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai dismissed reports Myanmar had closed the First Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge immigration checkpoint in response to the electricity cut.

He said the government was notified of the measure, and its security authorities were informed.