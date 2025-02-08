Novo Nordisk praised for boosting bilateral ties

Danish Ambassador to Thailand Danny Annan praised Novo Nordisk yesterday for its commitment to healthcare, innovation, and fostering stronger Thai-Danish relations as the two countries look to celebrate the 170th anniversary of fostering ties in 2028.

Speaking at the reopening of the Thailand office of Novo Nordisk, a leading global healthcare company, Mr Annan highlighted how the company is driven not only by pharmaceutical excellence but also by a strong sense of social responsibility.

The ambassador noted its focus on prevention and healthy lifestyles, recalling his participation in Novo Nordisk's health-focused initiatives in Thailand.

Mr Annan also cited the deep historical ties between the two nations, which date back to 1621. He noted that Denmark and Thailand have enjoyed diplomatic relations for over 160 years. Beyond official diplomatic efforts, he emphasised that businesses like Novo Nordisk, as well as Thai enterprises in Denmark, play a crucial role in strengthening bilateral ties.

"Novo Nordisk has always stood out as a remarkable Danish company with a lot of values -- it does not only produce excellent pharmaceuticals but also operates with its heart in the right place," he said.

Mr Annan pointed out the significant people-to-people connections between Denmark and Thailand. He shared that Thai-Danish marriages are the second most common in Denmark after Danish-Danish unions, with around 40,000 Thais living in Denmark and around 46,000 Danes residing in Thailand.