Police seize millions of pills

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, fifth from left, holds a press conference with authorities to share the amount of drugs confiscated at the Narcotics Suppression Bureau in Bangkok on Friday. (Police photo)

The "Seal Stop Safe" anti-drug operation has resulted in the arrests of over a dozen suspects and the seizure of millions of methamphetamine pills and large quantities of crystal meth, the Defence Ministry has reported.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Friday led a press conference on the progress of the ongoing nationwide operation.

In the North, the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) intercepted 15.6 million methamphetamine pills from a suspect who is a member of an ethnic minority, while two other individuals from local tribes in Tak's Phop Phra district were arrested, with 12 million meth pills and assets worth 1.6 million baht seized from them.

In the Northeast, two suspects were apprehended while transporting four million meth pills from Nakhon Phanom to Sakon Nakhon, along with seized assets worth approximately 660,000 baht.

The operation has also been successful at blocking drug trafficking routes leading south. In Chumphon, officers detained two individuals transporting 900,000 meth pills. Five suspects were also arrested while smuggling 234kg of crystal meth to the southern region. There have been several other cases where drugs were seized along the border in the North and Northeast, bringing the total number of meth pills seized under the operation to 37 million, with confiscated crystal meth totalling over 400kg.