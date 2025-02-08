Thai authorities revoke visas of illegal online lenders

12 Chinese nationals arrested at luxury villa near Pattaya will be blacklisted from the country

Immigration officers and local police watch over three of the 12 suspects arrested during a raid on a luxury pool villa in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri, which they said was a base for illegal online money lending. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI - Immigration police have revoked the visas of 12 Chinese nationals and permanently blacklisted them following a raid on a luxury pool villa that they say was a base for an illegal online money lending business.

Local police and officers from the Chon Buri Immigration Office raided the villa in tambon Nong Pla Lai in Bang Lamung district on Friday morning. They said the suspects had been based in Dubai before moving to Thailand.

Police pressed charges against the 12 suspects for failing to notify Immigration of their residence in the kingdom and working without permission. Two of them faced an additional charge of overstaying their visas. All were handed over to officers at the Bang Lamung police station.

Pol Maj Gen Chairit Anurit, acting commander of Immigration Division 3, said on Saturday that he has ordered Pol Col Naphasphong Khosittasuriyamanee, chief of the Chon Buri Immigration Office, to revoke the visas of the suspects and permanently ban them from entering Thailand.

The measures are in line with the government’s policy to crack down on Chinese nationals involved in shady businesses both in Thailand and in neighbouring countries, said Pol Maj Gen Chairit.

Mobile phones and other items are seized during the raid on the villa in Chon Buri that was being used by online money lenders. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)