Myanmar residents protest Thai power and fuel cut measures

About 100 Myanmar residents gather on Saturday to protest the Thai government’s power cut order, intended to combat scam centres in the neighbouring country. (Screenshot)

Myanmar nationals living near the border with Tak province have gathered to protest against the Thai government’s decision to sever electricity and fuel supplies to their communities.

More than 100 protesters, primarily from Myawaddy in Kayin State, convened in front of Myawaddy Hospital around 8.30am on Saturday before marching towards the first and second Thai-Myanmar Friendship bridges, aiming to block the key cross-border routes and disrupt commerce and logistics, according to reports.

As the demonstrators reached the first bridge on the Myanmar side, Myanmar police did not permit them to cross, prompting them to go to the second bridge before eventually dispersing. Initially, as many as 3,000 people were expected to participate in the rally.

The gathering was a response to an order issued by Thai authorities on Feb 5, which cut electricity to various locations across the border in Myanmar as part of efforts to combat scam call centres operating in the neighbouring country.

While many of the big illegal businesses targeted had the resources to bring in generators, the cuts have caused hardship for households and small businesses on the Myanmar side, leading to the announcement of the protest.

During the protest, the demonstrators called on Myanmar officials to negotiate a resolution to their predicament with their Thai counterparts. They also demanded the closure of 59 natural crossing points and the two friendship bridges as well as a boycott of Thai products as a means of addressing their grievances.

Tak police and officials were present to monitor the protest, ensuring that it remained peaceful.

The National Security Council (NSC) announced this week that more power cuts could be carried out in other locations besides Myanmar where criminal groups are active.

The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) also sells electricity to Laos and Cambodia. If notified, it could act as it did with Myanmar, local media quoted an NSC official as saying.

The Thai state utility supplies electricity via eight service points to border areas in Cambodia and four points in Laos.