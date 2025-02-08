Landfill fire approaching Prachin Buri community

Listen to this article

A firefighter sprays water from a tanker truck to extinguish the blaze at a landfill in Prachin Buri province on Saturday, as the flames spread closer to a nearby community. (Screenshot)

Firefighters have not yet been able to contain a landfill fire in Prachin Buri province, raising fears that it could spread to residential areas.

The fire broke out at the Tambon Kabin administrative organisation’s landfill in Kabin Buri district on Saturday.

Five fire engines were dispatched to douse the flames but have so far been unsuccessful in bringing the situation under control.

The blaze is consuming a large waste stockpile more than three metres high and can be seen from four kilometres away. The landfill, covering over 50 rai (80,000 square metres) of land, is located about 500 metres from a community that houses five chicken farms.

Natthapong Saengla, the 39-year-old owner of a nearby chicken farm, said he has already been affected by smoke from the fire twice this year. The first incident happened in January.

The current volume of smoke is increasing, posing a risk of drifting into his farm, said Mr Natthapong.

He expressed concern that if the smoke enters his chicken coop housing 200,000 birds, it could be fatal for them.

Smoke and flames reportedly spewing from the site have raised concerns about unpleasant odours and unsafe levels of particulate matter 2.5 micrometres and less in diameter (PM2.5).

Dry weather has been cited as the reason why the fire has proved difficult to quell. Local officials are coordinating with excavators to clear garbage to allow for more effective spraying of water.

Initially, officials suspected that the fire may have been caused by heat or could have spread from a nearby wildfire.

Last month, the government announced a “no-burn” measure in a bid to control air pollution, with punishment lined up for violators.