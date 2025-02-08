Myanmar boat crews arrested in Thai waters

Listen to this article

Thai navy officials escort two fishing trawlers with Myanmar crew members on board to a port in Ranong province early Saturday. (Photo: Khammakorn Khao Facebook)

Charges have been laid against Myanmar fishermen found operating in Thai waters off the shores of Ranong province.

The 3rd Naval Area Command initially seized two fishing boats with Myanmar crew members on board on Friday after they were reported intruding into waters southwest of Koh Khang Khao in Ranong. Two Royal Thai Navy vessels escorted the trawlers to a local deep-sea port on Saturday morning.

Seven Myanmar nationals were confirmed to be on board. They were searched, and their mobile phones were confiscated for examination.

It was found that the captain of one of the vessels had no maritime documents, and his craft was not flying a flag. A search of the boat also found no fishing equipment and its hold was empty, raising suspicions of illegal activity.

The second vessel was a deep-hulled boat with three engines. It was carrying eight 200-litre tanks of diesel that had not been declared to customs.

Five charges have initially been brought against the crew members, including entering Thailand without permission, not possessing appropriate registration and fuel smuggling.

Further investigation is under way.

On Nov 30 last year, a Myanmar navy patrol boat opened fire on a group of Thai fishing boats off the coast of Ranong, causing one fisherman to drown, and detained 31 crew members — four Thais and 27 Myanmar nationals — from one of the boats.

This month, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Thai authorities were still working to secure the release of the four Thai fishermen.

The crewmen are being held in Myanmar border town of Kawthaung.