Thai police investigate ‘call-centre beating’ video

Investigators trying to track location of incident, believed to have taken place in Myanmar border town

A man whose hands are tied is shown being kicked, stomped on and beaten with a hard object in a video believed to have been taken at a call centre based in a border town in Myanmar.

Thai police are tracing the source of a viral video showing what is believed to be an employee of a call centre based in a border town in Myanmar being brutally assaulted by a gang.

The video, released by the Drama-addict Facebook page, which has 3.3 million followers, shows a man, whose hands are tied, being kicked and stomped on and beaten with a hard object. It runs for nearly four minutes.

Drama-addict said the assault was committed by members of the call centre gang that employed the man. The Police Cyber Taskforce supplied the video to the Facebook page for public distribution, according to Drama-addict, which has since removed it.

Drama-addict said a Chinese gang was operating out of a building behind a company called Zhongfa in the border town in Myanmar, opposite Mae Sot district of Tak province.

The building houses at least 800 call centre scam workers of various nationalities, including Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, Ethiopians, Ugandans, Japanese, Kenyans and Thais. The video was captured by a spy who crawled through ceiling vents in the building, reports said.

Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, inspector-general of the Royal Thai Police, said border police were trying to trace the location of the attack and had alerted authorities in Myanmar to get help.

Police are also reviewing the video to determine its authenticity.