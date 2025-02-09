Chinese PM agrees to visit this year as kingdom steps up cooperation

Listen to this article

Paetongtarn: 50 years of growth

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has accepted an invitation to visit Thailand this year as both countries aim to strengthen cooperation in future industries such as electric vehicles and artificial intelligence, among others.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Saturday wrapped up her official visit to China, which marked the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Her visit focused on reinforcing the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership, expanding cooperation in multiple sectors and setting the stage for the next 50 years of mutual growth and collaboration.

In China, Ms Paetongtarn met President Xi Jinping, Mr Li and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji.

Their discussions covered an array of topics, ranging from economic cooperation and technological innovation to environmental and security matters.

One key topic discussed during the visit was their commitment to further develop the second phase of the high-speed rail project in Thailand, which will connects Nakhon Ratchasima province to Nong Khai, spanning 357 kilometres and facilitating cross-border travel to Laos and eventually China.

The project is expected to be completed in 2032 and is regarded as having huge economic potential as a regional trade link.

Thailand also reaffirmed its support for the One-China Policy, with Thailand backing China's territorial integrity, including on issues related to Taiwan.

Furthermore, both nations agreed to work together on addressing global challenges, including climate change, regional security and cybercrime.

In a recent Facebook post, Ms Paetongtarn said both Thailand and China have agreed to join hands to improve critical sectors, such as EV, AI, semiconductors, digital economy, nuclear technology, green energy, finance, trade and investment, as well as to combat PM2.5 pollution and crack down on transnational crimes.

In addition, she said that she had invited Mr Li to make an official visit to Thailand in celebration of the milestone year of friendly relations between the two countries, adding the premier gladly accepted the invitation.

Another highlight of her visit to China was the opening of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, where Thailand expressed appreciation for China's role in hosting the event.

Thailand also extended its support for China's global initiatives, such as the Belt and Road Initiative, and committed to deepening ties in agriculture, biotechnology and healthcare.

In a significant gesture of goodwill, China agreed to send a pair of giant pandas to Thailand as a symbol of the enduring friendship between the two nations.

This marks the second pair of pandas to be sent to Thailand, continuing a tradition of panda diplomacy.