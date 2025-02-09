China praises Thai govt, says Anutin

We want our power back: A group of Myanmar residents gathers in the town of Myawaddy on Saturday to protest against the Thai government's decision to cut power supplies, intended to combat scam centres in the neighbouring country.

China has praised the government for cutting off electricity supplies in an effort to cripple the operations of scam centres in Myanmar, says Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

He made the remarks after Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra returned to Thailand following a four-day official visit to China, which concluded on Saturday.

He said Ms Paetongtarn met Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Chinese officials to discuss bilateral cooperation and mutual benefits.

"China is full of praise for Thailand for cutting electricity supplies in five areas in Myanmar and for the government's swift and decisive action," Mr Anutin said.

"We are also protecting the interests of Thailand," he added.

Last Wednesday, Thailand cut electricity, internet services, and fuel supplies to five areas in Myanmar where fraud centres are located.

In response, Myanmar is now seeking to purchase power from Laos.

The move followed a National Security Council (NSC) meeting on Tuesday evening, where the council deemed the measure necessary due to the widespread impact of these criminal activities, which affect not only Thailand but also other nations.

The Thai government has classified scam centres as a "national security issue".

These operations, which have proliferated along the Myanmar-Thailand border, are run by criminal gangs and staffed by trafficked foreign workers who are coerced into defrauding their compatriots.

Meanwhile, Myanmar nationals living near the Thai border in Tak province gathered on Saturday to protest against the Thai government's decision to cut electricity and fuel supplies to their communities.

More than 100 protesters, primarily from Myawaddy in Kayin State, assembled in front of Myawaddy Hospital at about 8.30am before marching towards the first and second Thai-Myanmar Friendship bridges, aiming to block key cross-border trade routes and disrupt commerce.

As the demonstrators reached the first bridge on the Myanmar side, Myanmar police refused to allow them to cross, so they moved towards the second bridge before eventually dispersing.

Initially, as many as 3,000 people were expected to take part in the rally.

The protest was triggered by Thailand's order on Wednesday to cut electricity supplies to multiple locations in Myanmar as part of its crackdown on scam call centres operating in the neighbouring country.

While large-scale illegal businesses have managed to adapt by using generators, the power cuts have severely affected households and small businesses, prompting the demonstration.

During the protest, demonstrators urged Myanmar officials to negotiate a resolution with Thai authorities.

They also called for the closure of 59 natural crossing points and the two friendship bridges, as well as a boycott of Thai products to pressure the government into restoring services.

Tak police and other officials monitored the demonstration to ensure it remained peaceful.

The NSC announced last week that additional power cuts could be imposed in other regions beyond Myanmar where criminal groups are active.

The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) also supplies electricity to Laos and Cambodia through eight service points along the Cambodian border and four service points along the Laos border.

If notified, it could take similar action against those countries, local media quoted an NSC official as saying.

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said cutting electricity to suspected scam centres in Myanmar was only an initial step and that Thailand must continue working with neighbouring countries to develop long-term solutions to combat online fraud operations.

Asked about reports that scammers are relocating to areas near Poipet in Cambodia following the power cuts, Mr Phumtham said Thai authorities are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Cambodian government to address the issue.