Thai police crack down on foreign tourist offences after Pai hospital rampage

Tourist police and Immigration Bureau (IB) officers are cracking down on tourism-related offences in Pai district of Mae Hong Son province following the deportation of four Israeli nationals involved in a violent rampage at Pai Hospital.

The Israelis, deported after the incident last Sunday, were identified as Daniel Gagaev, 24, Aviv Rom, 26, Emanoel Ashton, 25, and Dan Nisko, 25.

They broke into the hospital's emergency room, caused chaos, and vandalised public property after a motorcycle crash left a fellow Israeli injured.

The situation escalated when the agitated Israeli tourists who came to visit the injured individual refused to leave and caused disturbances, prompting hospital staff to contact the police.

The four were subsequently fined 3,000 baht each, had their tourist visas revoked, and were deported back to Israel.

The arrests came after a doctor at Pai Hospital shared an account of what happened on social media, saying that this was not the first time the hospital had encountered rude, aggressive, and law-breaking visitors from Israel.

She said she felt unsafe and was considering resigning from the hospital as a result of the incident.

Raids across Pai

Pai district, she said, has become a hub for Israeli tourists, with some illegally operating motorcycle riding schools and others driving without a valid licence, leading to road accidents.

This incident has raised growing concerns about the behaviour of foreign tourists in the province, prompting the tourist police to take action.

Pol Lt Gen Saksira Pheuk-am, commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau (TPB), has ordered TPB agencies to strictly enforce the law against foreign tourists who violate regulations, regardless of nationality.

Following the order, the TPB and IB conducted a series of raids in Pai district on Saturday, involving over 50 officers who fanned out over various spots.

During the operation, authorities arrested a foreign national who had illegally entered the country, an employer who hired illegal migrant workers, and a homeowner who allowed an undocumented migrant to stay on their property without notifying authorities. Charges are pending.

Authorities have warned that stricter law enforcement will continue in an effort to curb illegal activities and maintain peace and safety in Pai district.