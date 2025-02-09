Five Thai hostages land home Sunday

Released Thai hostages are, from left, Watchara Sriaoun, Pongsak Thaenna, Sathien Suwannakham, Surasak Rumnao and Bannawat Saethao. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

The five Thais recently released after being held hostage for more than a year by Hamas will arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport Sunday morning, said Minister of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Maris Sangiampongsa.

The workers are Sathien Suwannakham from Nong Bua Lam Phu, Pongsak Thaenna from Buri Ram, Watchara Sriaoun from Udon Thani, Surasak Rumnao from Udon Thani, and Bannawat Saethao from Nan.

Mr Maris said the five have completed their physical and mental health check-ups and are in good condition. However, one individual will continue dental treatment after returning to Thailand.

"Regarding their benefits, the Israeli government has confirmed that all five will receive full entitlements. The Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv will follow up on this matter," he said.

Some of these benefits include compensation from the Israel Insurance Institute and other financial support packages they are eligible to receive.

Mr Maris added their employers have also promised to provide compensation, recognising the contribution of Thai workers.

"It is acknowledged that Thai workers who go to work in Israel provide a valuable service. So, we believe there should be no issues regarding the benefits the five will receive," he said.

The minister also thanked the Israeli government for its assistance and urged Israeli authorities to help secure the release of the one remaining Thai hostage. He also called for continued efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of Thai workers in Israel.

Nikorndej Balankura, director-general of the Department of Information and MFA spokesman, said the workers will arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Emirates flight EK374 at 7.35am Sunday.

Russ Jalichandra, the MFA vice minister, will be at the airport to welcome them when they touch down.

The Labour Ministry said there were about 35,000 Thai workers in Israel before the conflict between Hamas and Israel began on Oct 7, 2023.

During the unrest, about 9,000 returned to Thailand, though most later chose to go back to work in Israel, said Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

Later this year, Thailand has quotas to send 10,000 workers to Israel's agricultural sector and another 8,000 to the construction sector.