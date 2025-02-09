Big crowd gathers to protest against LGBTQ+ assault

PATHUM THANI: Hundreds of LGBTQ+ people gathered at an apartment building in Rangsit area late Saturday night to protest against an LGBTQ+ university student who allegedly attacked a junior LGBTQ+ student.

People in the rally demanded an LGBTQ+ assailant apologise to the victim who reportedly suffered burns on the back, neck and arms. The victim reportedly was splashed with hot soup repeatedly and physically assaulted and her hair was cut with scissors.

The assault happened at a noodle shop last week. The victim on Friday filed a complaint with local police and Kanthat Pongpaiboonvej, alias “good Samaritan” Kan Chompalang, who also showed up at the rally site in Khlong Luang district Saturday night.

Mr Kanthat said that there might be more victims similar to the case and he would take care of all victims.