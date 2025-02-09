Big crowd gathers to protest LGBTQ+ assault

Hundreds of LGBTQ+ people rally near Bangkok University in Rangsit area of Thailand's Pathum Thani province late Saturday night. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)

PATHUM THANI: Hundreds of LGBTQ+ people gathered at an apartment building in Rangsit area late Saturday night to protest against an LGBTQ+ university student who allegedly attacked a junior LGBTQ+ student.

People at the rally that started near Bangkok University at about 11pm on Saturday demanded an LGBTQ+ assailant apologise to the victim, who reportedly suffered burns on the back, neck and arms. The victim was reportedly splashed with hot soup, physically assaulted and had her hair forcibly cut.

The assault happened at a noodle shop on Friday. The victim later that day filed a complaint with local police and with Kanthat Pongpaiboonvej, alias “good Samaritan” Kan Chompalang, who also showed up at the rally site in Khlong Luang district on Saturday night.

Mr Kanthat said there might be similar cases, and he would take care of all victims. Another victim told him that she was surrounded by a group of 15 people and a slipper was used to slap her face, he said.