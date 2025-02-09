Myanmar man to be deported for throwing dog into sea

Thi Ha Aung, who was shown in a video clip repeatedly throwing a beach dog into the sea, met Samut Prakan police on Saturday. (Police photo)

Immigration police will deport a Myanmar man after he turned himself in to police for prosecution after a video clip showed him repeatedly throwing a beach dog into the sea two years ago.

Pol Maj Gen Phanthana Nutchanart, deputy commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, said on Sunday that immigration police were looking for the man who was seen in the clip throwing a dog into the sea several times. The clip showed animal torture and hurt the feelings of viewers, he said.

According to the deputy commissioner, Thi Ha Aung, 19, accompanied by a representative of the Watchdog Thailand Foundation, arrived at the Muang Samut Prakan police station in Samut Prakan province at 11am on Saturday. The man told police that he was the one in the video clip.

He said that the incident happened on a beach in the southern province of Chumphon late in 2023 when he and a friend were drunk. He said that while being under the influence, he caught a dog and threw it into the sea many times.

Later he had a conflict with the friend, who he suspected then posted the video clip online, Mr Thi Ha Aung said. After the clip went viral, he contacted the Watchdog Thailand foundation and wanted to offer his apology and enter the justice system.

Pol Maj Gen Phanthana said that the Immigration Bureau sent the Myanmar man to Chumphon police, who would take legal action in the animal torture case and then deport him.