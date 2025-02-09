Thai solar panels, fuel destined for Myanmar seized

Listen to this article

Security officers seize 10 gallons containing 26 litres of petrol and 114 litres of diesel from a pickup truck at a checkpoint in Tak’s Mae Ramat district on Sunday. The fuel was intended to be smuggled and resold in Myanmar after Thailand suspended its electricity and fuel supply to the neighbouring country. (Photo by Assawin Pinitwong)

TAK: Security officers on Sunday intercepted the smuggling of solar panels and fuel to Myanmar in separate incidents in this border western province.

The Thai government has cut off the power supply and suspended fuel exports to three border towns in Myanmar at the request of Chinese authorities to protect Chinese citizens from Myanmar-based scam gangs.

In the first incident, a combined team of soldiers, border patrol police and administrative officials were patrolling a forestry area on the Thai-Myanmar border in tambon Mae Tao of Mae Sot district when they spotted two men carrying suspicious items.

The officers identified themselves and asked for a search but the men dumped the items and fled on a boat across the Moei river to the Myanmar side.

“The men left five boxes of solar panels on the spot. They are likely to be destined to the Myanmar side given the ongoing power shortage after the cutting of power supplies,” said Col Natthakorn Ruantip, commander of the Ratchamanu Task Force which led the patrol.