Sea barrier 'better' than relocation

Listen to this article

People wade through a high tide at Pak Nam market in Samut Prakan province. (File photo: Somchai Poomlard)

A House study disagrees with a proposal by a Pheu Thai Party lawmaker to move the capital to Nakhon Ratchasima province, saying moving would be budget intensive and require a referendum to decide.

The issue is too big and will need a thorough impact assessment and a large budget to implement, said the Interior Ministry, which was asked to form a House committee to study the matter.

It said the committee found it would make more sense to build a strong system around Bangkok, which is thought to be sinking, and surrounding provinces, to protect them.

The capital relocation motion was first raised by Pheu Thai Party MP for Nakhon Ratchasima, Patchara Jantararuangtong, in the House on Oct 12, 2023.

On Nov 28, 2023, the cabinet decided to give the Interior Ministry the authority to set up a panel to collect input on two options: relocating the capital or the construction of a barrier system for Bangkok to help avert the sinking problem.

On Feb 4, a cabinet meeting acknowledged the panel's study.

State agencies agreed a referendum must be conducted on moving the capital and an impact assessment would be in order, given a large investment for the project, the study said.

The project would also have far-reaching impacts on businesses, employment and people's way of life.

The study favours a sea barrier or the building of regional centres to relieve the administrative workload of central state agencies in the capital.

It also contained findings from the Transport Ministry and the Department of Public Works and Town and Country Planning looking into Nakhon Ratchasima's basic infrastructure and related aspects, such as highways and high-speed railways connecting the province with other regions.

However, further studies on water resources are needed to ensure long-term sustainability and balance in the ecosystem.

In addition, the study suggested a comparison be made with countries which have undertaken capital relocation for meaningful insight into the project.

A request for financial support for a study to assess the potential impact of increased seawater intrusion in the Chao Phraya River, along with future sea level predictions, has also been submitted to state authorities.