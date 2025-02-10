Wallet scheme to resume in 2nd quarter

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, left, and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira at the launch of the latest phase of the 10,000-baht cash handout for about 3 million elderly people on Jan 27. Chanat Katanyu

The third phase of the 10,000-baht digital wallet handout programme will begin in the second quarter of this year, says Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira.

"The [fund distribution] system will be tested this month and completed in time for the launch of the third phase in the second quarter of this year," Mr Pichai, who doubles as deputy prime minister, said, noting that development of the system is making good progress.

Previously, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said the third phase would make use of an open-loop payment system to distribute the funds. The system is designed to connect with various financial institutions in the country, he said.

He said the third phase of the scheme is for citizens aged 16–59 already registered via the Thang Rat app. They must have an annual income of less than 840,000 baht and have savings of less than 500,000 baht in every bank account to qualify.

Meanwhile, a Nida poll found most elderly people who were given 10,000 baht each under the second phase of the scheme said it influenced their support for the government, while many would still back the government regardless of the programme's existence.

The survey was held nationwide by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) from Feb 3–5, with 1,310 respondents aged 60 and over of various levels of education and income.

Asked if they would give support to the Pheu Thai-led government now that they and/or their family members had received the 10,000-baht handout under the stimulus programme, almost half (44.89%) said the programme influenced their support for the government.

About 30.69% of respondents said they would support the government regardless of the programme's existence while 14.35% said they would not support the government under any circumstances. About 10.07% said they were not sure and had not decided yet.

Asked how respondents had spent the 10,000-baht cash handout, 86.18% said they spent it on daily expenses including utility bills and petrol; for health-related expenses (26.26%); repaying debt (13.66%); and saving for future expenses (11.98%).

Others said buying goods for reselling (9.24%); education expenses (8.70%); buying underground or government lottery tickets (4.35%); electrical appliances (1.76%); buying mobile phones/IT devices (0.53%); travel expenses (0.46%) and entertainment including partying, buying alcohol or cigarettes (0.38%).

The survey said 69.08% of respondents were 60–69 years old, 27.94% aged 70–79 years and 2.98% aged 80 years and over. Of the sample, 47.10% are housewives, house husbands, retirees or jobless, 20.53% are farmers/fishermen, 16.95% are business owners/freelancers, 15.04% are labourers and 0.38% are employed. Some 41.07% had no income.