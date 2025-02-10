Slow to act on new city speed limit

Listen to this article

Speed limit signs on Phaya Thai Road in Bangkok's Ratchathewi district. (File photo)

A new speed limit has been into effect in the city for more than a month but traffic police are still waiting for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to install artificial intelligence security cameras to help them enforce it.

The BMA on Dec 23 adopted a new speed limit of 60 km/h on most roads in the capital, excluding key 13 major roads, and 50 km/h around the Grand Palace.

The 13 exempt roads are: Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, Bang Na-Trat Road, Srinakarin Road, Phahon Yothin Road, Ram Intra Road, Ratchaphruek Road, Baromratchonnanee Road, Kanlapaphruek Road, Rom Klao Road, Suwinthawong Road, Chaengwattana Road, Rama III Road and Srinakarin-Rom Klao Road.

On the following 10 roads close to the Grand Palace, the speed limit is now 50km/h, with an additional "no honking of horns" stipulation: Ratchadamnoen Nai Road, Na Phra That Road, Prachan Road, Na Phra Lan Road, Sanam Chai Road, Kalayana Maitri Road, Thai Wang Road, Maha Rat Road, Rachini Road and Setthakan Road.

In an interview with the Bangkok Post, Pol Maj Gen Thawat Wongsanga, deputy chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau in charge of traffic, said the measure aims to reduce the number of accidents and increase road safety. In the past, Bangkok allowed motorists to drive at 80 km/h.

Reducing the speed to 50-60 km/h in the city is a major challenge, he said.

"Among 195 countries, Bangkok belonged to the group that has not lowered the speed limit in the city, on par with Rwanda, Afghanistan, Ethiopia, San Marino, Bangladesh, and India. Our city also ranks among the top five for the highest road accidents in the world," he said.

As a result, it needs a law to reduce city speed. The higher the speed, the more likely an accident, he said. The World Health Organisation also says an increase in average speed is directly related both to the likelihood of a crash occurring and severity of the consequences of the crash.

Every 1% increase in mean speed results in a 4% increase in the fatal crash risk and a 3% increase in serious crash risk.

The risk of death for pedestrians struck by a car going at 65 km/h is 4.5 times that if hit by a car travelling at 50 km/h. Collisions between cars at 65 km/h can result in a mortality rate of up to 85%.

But many people have yet to see the benefits of slow speed and oppose the new city speed limit, said Pol Maj Gen Thawat, adding: "People need to understand the new law must be enforced because people's safety comes first.

"A speed limit of 50-60 km/h is considered appropriate for Bangkok as other countries have adopted lower thresholds of 50km/h or even lower," he said.

Traffic police will use AI cameras to record traffic violations because there are not enough police to monitor every road. Tickets will be sent to the owner. Police also urged motorists to respect traffic rules.

However, enforcement of the law is making poor progress because traffic police are still waiting for the BMA to install AI security cameras to cover more areas in the capital, said a source.

In addition to law enforcement, the Ministry of Education needs to introduce a curriculum for students to learn about road safety, following a cabinet resolution in 2023.

"Japan educates its children about road safety. When kids take a bus, they will know where the emergency exit is and how to cross the road safely," said the source. Here, the Education Ministry has yet to act.

Wiwit Thongtongkham, a motorist, said people prefer to drive their cars because the public transport system in Bangkok is poor.

"Another way to help reduce road accidents is to have good public transport that is affordable and reaches out to every corner of the city. Otherwise it will be difficult to convince people to quit driving their cars and stop grumbling about the new speed restriction," he said.