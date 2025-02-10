Mahidol signs MoU on regional medical services

The International Labour Organization (ILO) and Mahidol University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further collaborate, share expertise and build capacity to achieve universal health and social protection in the region.

"This partnership underscores the importance of academic collaboration and long-term training to develop new generations of leaders in social health protection, who will promote international principles for inclusive social health protection systems," said Kaori Nakamura-Osaka, ILO Assistant Director-General and Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific.

The MoU was signed on Feb 6 at the end of the "Achieving Social Justice through Inclusive Social Health Protection" workshop, held to mark World Day of Social Justice 2025, which takes place every year on Feb 20.

The MoU outlines key areas of collaboration, including ongoing support for the Connect platform, which is a regional network for Social Health Protection, and the further development of the Master of Primary Health Care Management (MPHM) course -- a one-year master's degree with an emphasis on social health protection, she said.

Mahidol University and the ILO support the Connect platform through collaborative research projects, training programmes, and policy dialogues, allowing countries to share best practices and innovative ways for improving social protection systems, she said.

Prof Dr Piyamitr Sritara, President of Mahidol University, said the Asean Institute for Health Development (AIHD) at Mahidol University will serve as a key hub for the implementation of the MoU's objectives.

"AIHD's extensive expertise in global health and its interdisciplinary approach will facilitate collaboration among universities, governments and organisations at national, regional and global levels," he said.

The Connect platform is a collaborative, multi-stakeholder initiative designed to bridge the gaps in social health protection.

It was established in 2019 by the ILO, Mahidol University and other partners including Thailand Health Insurance System Research Office, Vietnam Health Strategy and Policy Institute, Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs and Seoul National University.