Bimstec to help map out future

Thailand will host the sixth meeting of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (Bimstec) in Bangkok on April 2-4, says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

MFA spokesman Nikorndej Balankura said yesterday Thailand assumed the Bimstec chair after Sri Lanka on March 30, 2022, and in taking the role, proposed the "Prosperous, Resilient and Open" Bimstec vision to drive regional cooperation.

Mr Nikorndej said this vision aimed to support the countries under the regional framework in reviving their economies after the Covid-19 pandemic and preparing for upcoming challenges through cooperation in various areas. "This will be the first leader summit under this government," he added.

Members of Bimstec are Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

Mr Nikorndej said the proposed Bimstec Bangkok Vision 2030 would determine Bimstec's direction and key priorities.

The meeting will also promote Bimstec as an area for peace, stability, and economic prosperity and elevate cooperation adaptability to cope with climate change.

He also added Thailand's chairmanship would focus on making Bimstec as beneficial to people as possible through specific measures such as increasing regional connectivity and aiding entrepreneurs in reaching other markets in the region.