Big ice melt shocks Thai Antarctic team

The Thai research team surveys an area in Antarctica. (Photos: Pakinai Yimcharoen)

Ice in Antarctica has melted more than in previous years as a result of global warming, says a Thai research team.

The Thai expedition was conducted under the royal initiative of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and supported by the Information Technology Foundation under the patronage of the princess.

It aims to study the impact of climate change on the Antarctic ecosystem, says team leader Prof Suchana Chavanich, a lecturer of the Marine Science Department of Chulalongkorn University's Science Faculty.

She said the trip was in line with expectations global warming would have a significant impact on the ice and snow at the South Pole.

"We are shocked to see the ice and snow had disappeared in many areas," she said, adding: "Even when snow fell during our stay, it melted almost immediately after reaching the ground. This shows the temperature in Antarctica is higher than normal, causing the snow to melt immediately."

The team of four comprises three researchers and a photographer.

The other two researchers apart from herself are Asst Prof Sujaree Bureekul, a lecturer also from the Department of Marine Science of Chulalongkorn University, and Nipat Pinpradab, assistant researcher at the Department of Aquatic Science of Burapha University's Faculty of Science. The photographer is Pakinai Yimcharoen.

The team arrived at the Great Wall Research Station, China's first Antarctic scientific research station, on Jan 29 and will stay at the South Pole until Feb 28. They also joined the 41st Chinese Antarctic Expedition of the Polar Research Institute of China (PRIC) for their work.

Making a quick start, the Thai team collected samples to study the impacts of marine debris, microplastics and climate change on marine life and ecosystems. During the first two days, they collected soil samples, seal and penguin droppings, and measured Antarctic air pollution.

"The samples will show the number of various pollutants, including microorganisms in faeces, to see if these animals are affected by global warming," said Prof Suchana.

Preliminary findings show ice in many parts of Antarctica has melted significantly compared to 11 years ago when the Thai team last conducted research in the area, she said.

However, air quality measurements indicate the Antarctic atmosphere remains much purer than in other parts of the world.

In addition to conducting research, the team is also documenting their findings through photos and videos, which will contribute to a book and documentary about Thailand's polar research efforts to be launched this year.

It will help mark the auspicious year of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn's 70th birthday and the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Thailand and China.

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn was the first Thai person to visit Antarctica in November 1993 to observe research studies on biology, geology, meteorology, and the environment.

Later, the princess initiated the royal project to support Thai researchers and scientists conducting research in the South and the North Poles through cooperation with countries such as China, Japan and South Korea.

In the past, the Information Technology Foundation under the patronage of the princess has sent 19 Thai scientists to Antarctica and another 15 scientists to the Arctic.