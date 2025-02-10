Karen rebels give Chinese gangsters deadline to leave

Listen to this article

A Thai driver identified only as Samrit (fourth left) is arrested attempting to smuggle diesel from Sanakhla Buri district in Kanchanaburi province to Phayathonezu in Kayin state in Myanmar on Sunday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI - Karen rebels have issued an ultimatum to Chinese nationals illegally operating scam centres and other illicit businesses - leave all areas under their control by the end of this month.

Thai authorities have, meanwhile, intensified the crackdown on the smuggling of fuel into Myanmar, as the gangs attempt to work around the ban on the supply of electricity, petrol and diesel from Thailand.

The Democratic Karen Buddhist Army (DKBA) released two statements on Sunday.

The second announcement said Chinese running illegal online gambling sites, casinos or restaurants and those trading illegally or operating other scams must leave Phayathonezu township in Kayin state by the end of February.

Anyone defying the warning would suffer the legal consequences.

The DKBA would also step up patrols and take other measures to prevent Chinese from entering areas under its control, Col Saw A Wan said.

The warning was released shortly after the DKBA issued a statement on Sunday informing its people it would take action to help them, after Thailand cut off the supply of electricity, petrol, diesel and internet signals to Phayathonezu and four other border locations in Myanmar on Wednesday.

The rebel group stressed the importance of creating trust with the Thai government in the hope Bangkok would reconnect the power and resume deliveries of fuel.

Phayathonezu is opposite Three Pagodas Pass in Sangkhla Buri district in Kanchanaburi province. The township and neighbouring areas are under the influence of the DKBA.

- Smuggler caught -

The ban on the delivery of power and fuel entered the sixth day on Monday. It affects several areas in Myanmar, leaving towns in the dark. However, lights were seen in buildings housing operators of online scams immediately opposite the Thai border that have their own generators.

Sangkhla Buri police chief Pol Col Paithoon Sriwilai said on Monday a man identified only as Samrit was arrested on Sunday while trying to smuggle 290 litres of diesel to Phayathonezu.

The pickup truck driven by Mr Samrit was ordered to pull over for a search, which revealed the diesel, stored in 10 containers.

The suspect admitted that he was smuggling it for a customer in the Myanmar township, according to police.