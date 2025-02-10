Safe air nationwide, cleanest in Bangkok

Firefighters deploy to a wildfire in Kanchanaburi province on Monday, as officials battle to keep down air pollution. (Photo: Piyarach Chongcharoen)

The air quality in all provinces of Thailand was declared "safe" on Monday morning, with the capital, Bangkok, registering the lowest level of ultrafine dust, according to the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda).

Gistda reported at 10am that levels of particulate matter 2.5 micrometres and less in diameter (PM2.5) ranged from 18.4 to 30.2 microgrammes per cubic metre of air nationwide over the past 24 hours. The government-set safe threshold is 37.5µg/m³.

Thirty-two provinces had good air quality, with "green" levels of PM2.5 ranging from 18.4 to 25µg/m³.

The lowest level was recorded in Bangkok, followed by the adjacent provinces of Nonthaburi (19.9), Samut Prakan (20.3), Pathum Thani (21.3) and Samut Sakhon (22.2).

Other provinces with good air quality included Ayutthaya, Chon Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phangnga, Phuket, Satun and Trang.

Forty-five other provinces had moderate, or "yellow", air quality with levels of PM2.5 ranging from 25.2 to 30µg/m³.

These included the northern provinces of Chiang Mai (29.4µg/m³), Chiang Rai 29.3), Mae Hong Son (29.9), Nan (30.2), Nong Khai (26.5) and Nakhon Ratchasima (25.4).