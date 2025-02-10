Govt shrugs off Myanmar rallies against Thai sanctions

Listen to this article

Payathonzu at night - the darkness broken only by vehicle headlights (Photo supplied)

The government must protect Thais from Chinese scammers and will not be swayed by Myanmar rallies for a boycott of Thai goods after it cut off power, fuel and the internet to border areas where the gangsters are based, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Monday.

Mr Phumtham, also defence minister, said participants in the rallies could express their frustration, but it would have no effect on the government’s decision to disconnect border areas of Myanmar.

“They should think carefully, because they depend on consumer goods from Thailand. Without that food, they would have to take care of themselves," the deputy prime minister said.

"We stand firm on these measures. Our focus is on the problem facing Thailand. This issue must be solved decisively,” Mr Phumtham said.

The number of protesters was limited. Myanmar people in border areas depended on consumer products and food from Thailand. The government had taken action to apply pressure for the elimination of the scam centres in Myanmar, in order to protect the Thai people, Mr Phumtham said.

Power, fuel and the internet were cut off to five communities in the Tachileik, Myawaddy and Payathonzu border regions of Myanmar. There are reports that while the communities themselves have been left in the dark, entertainment venues and gangland scam centres have their own generators and remain open, lights on.

Thai authorities are also cracking down on the smuggling of fuel and solar panels to border areas of Myanmar.

After years of inaction, the government was forced to take notice by the visit of a Chinese assistant minister of public security for senior level talks on the operations of scam centres based in Myanmar near the Thai border. They are run by Chinese gangsters who have lured many Chinese and Thai nationals into working there in virtual slavery.

On Monday Mr Phumtham said he would visit Payathonzu on Feb 12 and Poipet in Cambodia on Feb 16 to observe the situation before making any further decision.

Scam centres are also operating in Poipet, where a Thai man recently fell to his death from a tall building occupied by the crooks.

Mr Phumtham said power, fuel and the internet could also be cut off to other border areas proved to be involved with the scammers.