Bangkok University expels students who attacked LGBTQ+ peer with hot soup

Listen to this article

Bangkok University posted a statement on its Facebook page announcing the expulsion of two students who attacked another in Pathum Thani last week.

Bangkok University on Monday expelled two LGBTQ+ students who poured hot soup over another student in Pathum Thani province last week. The incident sparked a protest rally on Saturday night.

The university announced the expulsion on its Facebook page, saying the assault on Feb 6 violated the law and its regulations on student discipline.

The incident happened at a noodle shop in Khlong Luang district of Pathum Thani on Thursday last week. The victim suffered burns on the neck, back and arms. It was also reported that the assailants ordered the victim to pay them to stop such attacks.

Khlong Luang police said both students aged 19 and 22 were charged with physical assault and extortion, and they they already faced five complaints from victims.

They were arrested and detained at the Khlong Luang station.

Hundreds of LGBTQ+ people rallied at a condominium near Bangkok University in Rangsit area of Pathum Thani on Saturday night to demand the assailants apologise for their violent act.