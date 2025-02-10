Canadian found dead in car with a farewell letter

A police officer with the sedan in which a Canadian man was found dead in Muang district of Phuket province on Monday. (Photo: Karon police station)

PHUKET - A Canadian man was found dead in a parked car at a beach in Muang district on Monday morning, along with a letter outlining his final wishes.

The locked car was parked at the entrance to Nui beach in tambon Karon. It was reported to police around 9.15am, Karon police chief Pol Col Khunnadet Na Nongkhai said.

Police and forensic experts unlocked the sedan. Along with the man's body they found a Canadian passport and a letter written in English.

The man was identified in the passport as Ian Macaulay, 53, a native of Montreal.

The letter was dated Feb 9 and addressed to a person named Naz. It referred to his health problems and the financial burden on his family. One of his wishes was for one day of religious rites and then for his ashes to be scattered in the Andaman Sea off Kamala beach.

Pol Col Khunnadet said Macaulay ran an online accommodation platform. It appeared that health and business problems had led him to take his own life.

An autopsy was scheduled at Vachira Phuket Hospital to determine the exact cause of death. The Canadian consulate-general in Phuket had been informed and the man's family overseas had been contacted, he said.