Supermodel Naomi Campbell to advise Thailand on fashion world

Supermodel Naomi Campbell meets with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra at Government House in Bangkok on Monday. (Photo: Government House)

Naomi Campbell held talks with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Monday to help Thailand produce supermodels and fashion on the world stage.

Ms Campbell met with the prime minister at Government House on how to turn the country into a world-class supermodel nation and a fashion centre.

She had met with Surapong Suebwonglee, chairman of the National Soft Power Development Committee, among others before calling on the prime minister.

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was behind the campaign to bring Ms Campbell to Thailand after he told supporters of the Pheu Thai Party that he wanted to see Thai women and other genders on global catwalks.