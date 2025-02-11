University expels duo over soup attack

Listen to this article

Preem: Now in police custody

Bangkok University has expelled two students who were seen assaulting a younger student in a video clip that went viral on social media last week.

The clip, which showed the two students pouring hot soup on another student at a noodle shop in Pathum Thani's Khlong Luang district, sparked a protest by about a hundred people near Bangkok University's Rangsit campus on Saturday evening.

They demanded that the students responsible apologise to the victim and urged the university to take urgent action to address the incident, which took place on Thursday.

As a result of the assault, the victim suffered burns across his back, neck and arms. He was also reportedly beaten and had his hair forcibly cut.

The victim, accompanied by Kanthat Pongpaiboonvej, also known as Kan Chompalang, filed a report with the police on Thursday evening.

The university announced the expulsion of Rasipa "Preem" Satchawan, 22, and Chakatpol "Oshi" Wachirawan, 19, on its Facebook page on Monday, saying their actions violated the law and its regulations on student discipline.

According to the statement, the university's administrative committee immediately convened a meeting to discuss what disciplinary action to take against the two students.

After examining the evidence, the committee unanimously decided that their actions constituted a serious violation of the law and the university's rules.

As such, the committee decided to expel Mr Rasipa and Mr Chakatpol, effective on Monday.

The university rejects violence in any form and will take strict action against those who violate university regulations to ensure a safe environment for students, according to the announcement.

Pol Col Kiatisak Mitprasart, superintendent of Khlong Luang Police station, said the two students were arrested on Sunday after Thanyaburi Provincial Court issued a warrant for their arrest for colluding to extort another individual and assault causing physical and psychological harm.

They are currently detained at Khlong Luang station.

Neither suspects have issued an apology for their actions. However, Mr Rasipa's mother apologised for her son's actions on Monday, saying she didn't know why her son would do such a thing.

She said although Mr Rasipa is her son, justice must be served.