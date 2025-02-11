Tourism push to go prehistoric with new Jurassic park

The government has approved the building of Southeast Asia's first Jurassic World theme park in Bangkok, which will have a budget of over a billion baht.

Deputy government spokeswoman Sasikan Wattanachan yesterday said that the Board of Investment (BoI) greenlighted an application for investment promotion for the "Jurassic World: The Experience" theme park project by Asset World Attractions and Retail Co Ltd, a subsidiary of Thai property developer Asset World Corp Public Co Ltd (AWC).

The project is worth 1.2 billion baht and will cover an area of 4,000 square metres at Asiatique: The Riverfront Destination, a popular lifestyle tourist attraction by the Chao Phraya River in Bang Kholaem district.

Ms Sasikan noted that the project is inspired by the famous Jurassic World film franchise from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment.

According to her, the theme park will feature realistically moving animatronic dinosaurs and 3D design innovations to provide the most immersive experience possible.

The project will be the region's first Jurassic World theme park and will attract tourists, particularly the global fanbase of dinosaur enthusiasts, she said.

"Tourism is a key driver of Thailand's economy that brings in a significant amount of revenue," Ms Sasikan said. "To promote Thailand as a tourism hub in the region, we must continue to develop tourism infrastructure, including personnel, the quality of services, digital infrastructure, international or large-scale events, natural tourist attractions and man-made attractions that will serve as new landmarks for the country."