'Outdated' 2-5pm booze ban faces fresh opposition

Campaigners hold placards at the Public Health Ministry in Nonthaburi in 2023 to urge the ministry to amend the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act BE 2551 to ban the use of alcohol logos and brands to sell other products. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Hotels and businesses that sell alcohol on Monday called on the government to lift the ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages from 2pm to 5pm, saying the prohibition is outdated.

Such calls come while a bill amending the alcohol beverages control law is in line to next enter its second and third readings in the House of Representatives. The draft amendment has already been scrutinised and approved by the House's special committee vetting it.

The 2pm to 5pm alcohol sale ban was introduced in 1972 to prevent civil servants from drinking alcohol while working, said Kawee Sakawee, chairman of the Thai Alcohol Beverage Business Association (Tabba).

It's about time to change this more than five decade old regulation, he said.

"While Thai people might be familiar with the ban and have no problems with buying alcohol outside of the prohibited period, foreigners visiting Thailand might not be prepared to compromise on their relaxation time upon arriving here," Mr Kawee said.

The alcohol beverages industry has generated around 600 billion baht a year in income and pays about 150 billion baht in revenue to the government, he said.

Responding to concerns raised over the possibility of lifting the alcohol sale ban resulting in negative consequences, including a rise in drink-driving incidents, Mr Kawee said he fully supports strict law enforcement against driving under the influence, which should help foster responsible drinkers in Thai society.

Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, president of the Thai Hotels Association, said the association continues to receive many complaints from hotel guests over the alcohol sales ban.

"The government's policy and campaigns for attracting more tourists into the country deserve credit, but outdated regulations which are no longer practical or suitable to the current social context, such as the 2-5pm alcohol sales ban, should be cancelled," he said.

A study has found that European tourists who visit a country in Asia typically set aside about US$250 (8,475 baht) per person for food and beverages per day, he said, adding if Thailand lifts the alcohol sales ban, the country will have a better chance of earning more tourist dollars.

"If the government decides to lift the ban now, not only hotels and large restaurants will benefit but also the many small eateries and bars," said Praphawi Hemathat, secretary-general to the Craft Beer Trade Association (Thailand).