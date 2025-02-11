Researchers find ancient fossils in Krabi cave

A team of experts uncovers fossils of animals, including hyenas, orangutans, deers and wild boars, as well as the teeth of unspecified animals, in To Chong cave in tambon Ao Nang, Krabi. Photos: Niwat Wattanayamanaporn

Krabi: A team of researchers and geologists discovered a number of animal fossils from the Late Pleistocene epoch during a recent excavation of To Chong cave in Tambon Ao Nang.

The dig was carried out by a team of geologists and researchers led by Assoc Prof Kantapon Suraprasit from Chulalongkorn University and local expert Niwat Wattanayamanaporn.

The team uncovered the fossils of spotted hyenas, orangutans, deers, wild boars, cows and hedgehogs inside the cave, said Assoc Prof Kantapon on Monday.

He estimated the fossils date back from between 200,000-80,000 years ago, from the Late Pleistocene epoch. "The discovery of spotted hyena fossils marks the southernmost record of this species in Southeast Asia," he said.

Researchers have found that there was once a savannah with patches of dense forest in what is now Krabi around 200,000 years ago, as confirmed by stable isotope analysis of carbon and oxygen in fossils from a nearby cave.

Hyenas are now only found in Africa's savannahs, he said.