Transport Ministry wants Roi Et Airport upgrade

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri (photo: Transport Ministry)

The Transport Ministry had told the Department of Airports (DoA) to upgrade Roi Et Airport, which is reporting increased annual passenger traffic.

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri gave the go-ahead to the upgrade after leading an inspection tour of the airport in the northeastern province on Monday.

Inspected were the airport's security procedures and equipment to see if they met International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) guidelines. She also looked at the airport's standards of services and the management's development initiative.

The ministry had ordered the DoA to devise a strategy plan to enhance airport services, including the instalment of dual-view X-ray luggage scanners, automatic LED weapons and explosives detectors, and Electrical Distribution System (EDS) detectors with a conveyor belt.

The DoA was also told to increase the length of the runway from 2,100 metres to 2,500 metres to deal with increasing passenger traffic, Ms Manaporn said.

The department is procuring necessary hardware to accommodate the expansion expected to finish in 2030, she said.

The development will provide better facilities to support airport users who come from nearby provinces such as Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Yasothorn, and Mukdahan. The number of passengers has risen to at least 300,000 per year, according to the minister.

Ms Manaporn also said Roi Et Airport will operate a customs clearance service for passengers flying in on charter flights from overseas.

According to DoA secretary-general Danai Ruangson, Roi Et Airport operations are growing after parts of the development plan were completed last year. Located on 2,685 rai, the airport handles around 600 passengers per hour at peak times, doubling its previous capacity.

Last year, 342,970 passengers on 2,114 fights passed through the airport. The number is increasing, he said.