Seabed test drilling starts for Koh Samui bridge

An artist's impression of the bridge project. (Photo: Expressway Authority of Thailand)

Seabed drilling began on Monday for a geographical survey for a project to build a bridge connecting Koh Samui with mainland Surat Thani, according to the Marine Office's Koh Samui branch.

The office made the announcement, signed by office acting director Adul Ralukemul, as a precaution to warn boats that may be sailing in the area.

The warning applies to latitude 09"19'15.19"N and longitude 009"49'05.59"E to latitude 09"24'18.28"N and longitude 009"57'9.47"E, said the announcement.

Buoys with lights have been placed to mark the boundary of the drilling area, which stretches from the lower part of Koh Samui district to Khanom district in neighbouring Nakhon Si Thammarat, to warn boats to keep at least 300 metres from the zone for safety reasons, he said.

The drilling, which is expected to last 140 days, will be used to find a suitable spot to build the Samui sea bridge, according Surachet Laophunsuk, governor of the Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat). Exat is also conducting a public hearing to gauge people's interest in what would be a 40-minute car journey on the four-lane bridge.

The fee for using the bridge has been tentatively set at 700 baht per car, which is slightly cheaper than paying for a spot on a ferry if they wish to drive on the island. The ferry option costs 760 baht per person with a vehicle, and the journey takes several hours.